Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $75.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

