Amdocs (DOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $92.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 8.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 20.4% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

