American Water Works Company, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.7075 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

American Water Works has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 50.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Water Works to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

AWK opened at $123.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.45. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

