Amp Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Amp has a total market capitalization of $127.30 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amp has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Amp Token Profile

Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

