Amtech Systems (ASYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.32). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million.

Amtech Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ASYS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Activity at Amtech Systems

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 585.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

See Also

