Analysts Set TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Target Price at $28.75

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOWN. Raymond James increased their target price on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TowneBank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

TowneBank Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,696,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,372,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 678,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 74,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TOWN opened at $27.84 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

About TowneBank

(Get Free Report

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.