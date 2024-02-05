Analysts Set TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Target Price at $28.75

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOWN. Raymond James increased their target price on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
TOWN opened at $27.84 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
