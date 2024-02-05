Analyzing Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Upwork and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 5 6 0 2.55 Automatic Data Processing 1 6 2 0 2.11

Upwork currently has a consensus target price of $15.64, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $253.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.75%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Upwork has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Upwork and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork 1.95% 4.38% 1.34% Automatic Data Processing 19.14% 95.22% 6.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upwork and Automatic Data Processing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $666.64 million 2.89 -$89.89 million ($0.19) -74.47 Automatic Data Processing $18.01 billion 5.68 $3.41 billion $8.59 28.97

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Upwork on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solution to businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers employee benefits, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

