Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

