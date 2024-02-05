Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,648 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $168.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $178.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

