Ares Capital (ARCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.17 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

