Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$36.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.20.

ATZ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Aritzia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$37.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.62. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.8288509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

