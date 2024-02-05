Ark Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.66 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $149.28 million and $7.66 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002282 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001639 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001495 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003187 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,693,228 coins and its circulating supply is 178,692,232 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

