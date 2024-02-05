Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ark Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the second quarter worth $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

