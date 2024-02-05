ARM (ARM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect ARM to post earnings of 0.25 per share for the quarter. ARM has set its Q3 guidance at $0.21 to $0.28 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ARM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARM stock opened at 71.00 on Monday. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 79.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 69.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 65.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARM

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.