Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $42.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $271.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.92 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

