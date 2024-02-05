Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $223.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.64. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $179.27 and a 1 year high of $223.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

