Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,240 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 775,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 67,465 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $36.17 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

