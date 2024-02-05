Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,364 shares of company stock worth $12,168,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $214.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $215.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

