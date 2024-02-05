Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.