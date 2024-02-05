Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.