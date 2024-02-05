Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.6 %

DPZ stock opened at $422.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.14. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $439.16.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.