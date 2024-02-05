Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.