Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $93.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $95.63.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

