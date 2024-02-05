Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $18,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AVEM stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

