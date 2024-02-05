Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASM. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 million, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 2.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

