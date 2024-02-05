Avis Budget Group (CAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $161.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.70. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $156.74 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after buying an additional 634,040 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 171,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after buying an additional 136,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 2,522.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 110,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

