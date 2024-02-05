B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rithm Capital in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

RITM has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.83. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after buying an additional 594,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 668.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 187,460 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at $910,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Rithm Capital by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 19.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

