B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $5.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. Analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,815,000 after buying an additional 23,068,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $41,567,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after buying an additional 8,651,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,291,000 after buying an additional 8,177,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after buying an additional 8,147,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

