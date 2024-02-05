Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI opened at $143.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.16 and its 200 day moving average is $152.35.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,985,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,979 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

