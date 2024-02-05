Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 62,150 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ET opened at $14.33 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

