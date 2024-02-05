Banco Santander S.A. Buys 51,454 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,454 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in BRF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,857 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 223.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth $117,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

BRF Price Performance

BRF stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.92. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

