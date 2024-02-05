Banco Santander S.A. Buys 854 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.