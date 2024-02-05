Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,520 shares of company stock worth $5,914,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PTC stock opened at $178.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $185.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

