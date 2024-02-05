Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,399,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,011,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 677,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,387,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,681 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EWC stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

