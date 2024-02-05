Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 3.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $34.41 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

