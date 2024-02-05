Banco Santander S.A. Grows Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204,526 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 34,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,181,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,182 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ambev by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,928,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is 144.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

