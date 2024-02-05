Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $183.39 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $190.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

