Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.21 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $87.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.