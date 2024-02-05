Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.