Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 177.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $2,821.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,648.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,576.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,849.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

