Banco Santander S.A. Has $706,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $195.01 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $196.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.63 and its 200 day moving average is $163.10.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.