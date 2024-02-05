Banco Santander S.A. Has $714,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HRL opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,570.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

