Banco Santander S.A. Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE URI opened at $654.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $658.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

