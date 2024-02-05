Banco Santander S.A. Has $931,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $154.01 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.49 and its 200 day moving average is $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

