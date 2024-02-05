Banco Santander S.A. Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after buying an additional 1,419,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Welltower by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,848,000 after buying an additional 2,596,718 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Welltower Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

