Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.76.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $194.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

