Banco Santander S.A. Invests $612,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,277 shares of company stock worth $31,130,219 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $432.74 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $426.84 and a 200-day moving average of $408.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

