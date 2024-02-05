Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.01. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

