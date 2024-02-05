Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $683,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $246.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $248.78. The firm has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

