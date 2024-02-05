Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $779,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,981,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $101.91.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.